The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will recruit taxi drivers, starting Friday, March 11, 2022.
Offering a salary of up to Dh2,000 per month as well as other perks, the candidate should have two to five years of experience. The full-time mid-career job is open for both male and female candidates.
Walk-in interviews for the mid-career job will be held on March 11 and 18 so those candidates who are interested to apply should visit Privilege Labour Recruitment Office M-11, Abu Hail Centre, Deira, between 8am till 2pm.
Those candidates who’re unable to attend may send their CVs to privilege.secretary@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 055-5513890.
The Authority requires candidates aged between 23 and 55 to apply for the job.
The selected candidates will be offered a Dh2,000 salary plus commission, health insurance and accommodation.
Importantly, a Dubai driving licence is not required.
As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), RTA supports the low-income group applicants with training materials to obtain free-of-charge driving licences in 2021. The authority did not reveal exactly how many people were given free licences.
In an announcement made in 2020, the RTA had said that fee waivers are given on file opening, theoretical and practical training in addition to signs, parking, market, and highway tests and up to the final test and the issuance of the driver's licence.
