UAE jobs: Dubai retailer to hire for 50 vacancies at upcoming fair

Dubai-based retail major Union Coop on Wednesday said it will recruit 50 Emiratis in different sections in celebration of the country’s Golden Jubilee.
The company aims to attract qualified Emirati talent as well as fresh graduates to support Emiratization programme of the country.
Ahmad bin Kenaid Al Falasi, human resources and Emiratization director at Union Coop, said they decided to have an exceptional initiative in addition to its societal contributions and promotional offers on the UAE National Day to support Emiratis who are looking for job and development opportunities.
Union Coop will hold an “Open Day” recruitment fair on November 29 at Al Warqaa City Mall from 10 am to 1 pm to recruit 50 male and female Emiratis in its various departments, branches and centres.
He pointed out that interviews will also be conducted with all the applicants.
He pointed out that 70 Emiratis – both male and female – have been appointed since the beginning of 2021 until October, bringing its Emiratization level to more than 36 per cent.
