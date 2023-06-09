UAE jobs: Applicants get immediate interviews as 340 private companies take part in 100 days of open recruitment

There has been a growing demand for 'open days' among the youth who are looking to join the country's workforce and explore career opportunities

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 4:28 PM

More than 340 private companies across the UAE have taken part in a total of 100 'recruitment open days' organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

Through these events — which Mohre carried out from January to May — young Emiratis were able to explore opportunities and many of them landed jobs.

Farida Al Ali, assistant undersecretary of National Human Resources Employment at Mohre, said: “The recruitment open days, organised in collaboration with the private sector, play a vital role in facilitating the employment of Emiratis by organising immediate job interviews based on the vacancies and job descriptions.”

The open days were held in partnership with local human resources departments, Majalis across the UAE, as well as the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, University of Dubai, and the Fatima College of Health Sciences.

According to Al Ali, the growing demand for open days underlines young Emiratis' eagerness to contribute their best abilities and enhance their position in the UAE job market.

“The ministry is looking for appropriate job opportunities and accordingly is working with private sector partners to secure job interviews, monitor interview results, evaluate the rate of acceptance and employment, and address any obstacles to guarantee the best results,” she explained.

According to ministry data, as of the end of May 2023, more than 68,000 UAE nationals are employed in over 16,000 establishments across all fields in the private sector.

