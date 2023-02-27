UAE jobs: 8 tips to create a CV that boosts your chances of getting hired

Jobseekers must frame their resumes in such a way that AI tools can push their applications to the top

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 7:30 AM

The job market has become very competitive - especially with the advent of new technologies that allow firms use AI to sift through thousands of CVs to choose the right candidates.

Since technology has made the process of selecting the right candidates much easier and faster for recruiters, jobseekers must frame their resumes in such a way that AI tools can boost their CVs to the top.

“Keywords is the keyword! Once a candidate has established that the role is the right one and they have the required skills and experience, they need to add these relevant skills and knowledge to push their CV to the top of the list and are more likely to get a callback," says Waleed Anwar, managing director of Upfront HR.

"If you are not sure how to phrase these skills, you can do more research to identify what skills the job requires ad then highlight this through your experience,” he adds.

Mayank Patel, vice-president of sales for Eastern Europe and Mena, and country head, Adecco Middle East, said jobseekers should be well versed and informed on the job market requirements and skills in demand.

“Have detailed company research you are applying to, and add in a cover letter to demonstrate your knowledge. Candidate profile should contain a brief introduction or summary, key strengths, achievements and what you are looking to achieve in your career,” he said.

Here are some best practices to create a compelling resume:

1. Keep the resume crisp, short and to the point

2. Add career achievements with results, numbers

3. Avoid long job responsibilities, keep it concise

4. Clearly highlight education and experience

5. Use relevant keywords and skills

6. Customise each application for the job

7. Have detailed company research before applying

8. Add a cover letter to demonstrate skills, strengths, achievements

