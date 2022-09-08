UAE jobs: 7 ways to look for vacancies in government sector, private companies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:00 AM

Work culture and job satisfaction at government and private firms in the UAE are among the best globally. Millions of expatriates call the country home due to the safety and opportunities it offers.

A tax-free income is the biggest draw for people from around the world to take up jobs here.

Employee experience platform Great Place to Work recently said that seven out of the 10 best workplaces in the Middle East are in the UAE.

Tens of thousands of people come to the country every month to look for jobs. An updated visa system — which will go into effect in October — specifies a new category of entry permit, which is specifically for job-seekers.

Here are the different ways you can look for a job in the country, as listed by the official UAE government website.

1. Government job portals

Federal government: https://www.federalerp.gov.ae/OA_HTML/AppsLocalLogin.jsp?langCode=AR

Abu Dhabi: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/workemployment/jobsrecruitment/jobopportunities/ApplytoaJobVacancy

Dubai: https://dubaicareers.ae/en/pages/default.aspx

Ajman: https://www.ajmanhrd.gov.ae/kawader/home

Ras Al Khaimah: https://www.rak.ae/wps/portal/rak/home/residents/employment-in-ras-al-khaimah

Fujairah: https://fujairah.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx

2. Classifieds

There are multiple classifieds websites in the country, including one run by Khaleej Times: https://buzzon.khaleejtimes.com/ad-category/jobs-vacancies/

3. Recruitment agencies

You can sign up with any of the several recruitment agencies that are registered in the country. According to the official UAE Government website, “job-seekers are not required to pay money to a recruitment agency as the onus to pay such fees lies with the employers”.

4. Websites of firms, government agencies

Most private and public sector companies list out their vacancies in ‘careers’ or ‘work with us’ sections of their websites.

5. Networking websites

You can look for jobs on professional networking sites like LinkedIn. You can also use the platform to network.

6. Private job portals

There are several private job portals in the UAE. You may sign up on any of the websites for relevant vacancies. Remember, you are not required to pay a commission to the recruitment company.

7. Job fairs

These are routinely held in the UAE. Such fairs give job-seekers the opportunity to look for roles or just network with companies.

