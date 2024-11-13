UAE jobs: 7 people are hired per minute, says top employment platform

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Nearly 7 out of 10 jobs will change by 2030 as both soft and hard skills are changing at an exponential pace, recruitment and HR industry executives said.

While speaking at the Banking, Innovation and Technology conference organised by Khaleej Times on Wednesday, they asked companies to engage employees and involve them in decision-making processes which will improve their productivity as they will take ownership of it.

“One of the key trends that we noticed is that 70 per cent of jobs will change by 2030. Skills are changing fast and the rate is getting higher and higher. The banking and finance sector in Mena is no exception. In terms of hard skills, data analytics and AI come on top. In terms of soft skills, adaptability and problem-solving are on top. Banking and finance is an industry which needs to stay agile. We no longer have business as usual but transformation as usual. AI is no longer just technical skill but an enabler to develop soft skills,” said Susana Correia, head of search and staffing for Mena, LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

Correia pointed out that in order to have efficiency, employees bring their own AI to work, therefore, banking, financial and other industries need to ensure what people bring is trustworthy and safe.

KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Susana Correia noted that LinkedIn makes the recruitment process seamless and makes recruiters more productive and successful.

Susana Correia.

“We have millions of jobs posted at any point in time all of which create 5 million data points. In fact, 7 people are hired per minute,” she added.

A large number of executives from the banking and technology sector attended the conference.

Involve employees in decision making

Yusra Abdul Ghaffar Baqi, chief human capital officer, Aafaq Islamic Finance, advised companies to share their vision with their people before giving them technology.

Yusra Abdul Ghaffar Baqi.

“Technology is just a tool to make their jobs better. I have always heard people don’t want to change, I don’t believe because, during the Covid-19 pandemic, people changed their behaviours and habits and adopted an online work model. Importantly, leaders have to make sure that employees are aligned with the strategy and vision of the company,” she said during the panel discussion, which was moderated by Fazeela Gopalani, partner, EY Mena.

Fazeela Gopalani.

She stressed employee happiness which will reflect in their better productivity as well. "Engage your employees in decision-making. If they are part of a decision, they are going to take ownership of it. Let them be involved in this process," she said, adding that employers should adopt a hybrid work model if it benefits employees. Susana Correia also asked companies to be flexible with their employees, and listen to what the workforce wants. Sonali Attri. Sonali Attri, vice president of people business partner for EEMEA at Mastercard, highlighted the need to bring people together because innovations take place when people come together.