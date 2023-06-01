UAE jobs: 500 vacancies, training opportunities to be opened in industrial sector

More than 70 firms from across the country will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis programme platform

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 11:34 AM

As many as 500 training and job opportunities will be provided to UAE nationals in the industrial sector, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced.

The initiative is part of the Industrialist Programme, launched by the ministry earlier this year in March, in collaboration with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology – Operation 300 billion, and Nafis, aiming to empower and equip Emirati talent with the necessary skills required to thrive in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

“Through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, MoIAT aims to foster partnerships with government entities and the private sector, leveraging the incentives offered by the in-country value programme (ICV Program). This supports the growth and competitiveness of national industries, while creating significant job opportunities for UAE citizens within the private sector,” Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary, MoIAT, said during the second Make it in the Emirates Forum, which is currently underway at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

“We anticipate an increase in the number of Emiratis employed in technical positions through the Industrialist Programme, which is one of the key initiatives of the ICV Programme. The Industrialist Programme is designed to enhance the skills of local talent and provide them with job opportunities within technical roles in the industrial sector. This will be achieved through an intensive training programme that aligns with the labour requirements of factories and matches the high standards set by leading training centres in the country.”

More than 70 industrial companies from across the UAE will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis programme platform. The programme will be specially designed and structured by leading reputed institutes, including The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).

“The provision of 500 job opportunities under the Industrialist Programme demonstrates the ministry's commitment to strengthening the role of the ICV Programme in driving sustainable development,” Al Suwaidi said and noted that the development of local talent is crucial for the UAE’s sustainable development.

10,500 Emiratis join private sector

The announcement to offer 500 training and employment opportunities in the industrial sector comes as a result of the MoU signed recently between MoIAT, MoHRE, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to strengthen joint collaboration to create private sector jobs for Emiratis within the ICV programme. The authorities aim to achieve a target of 24,000 Emiratis in the private sector by the end of the year.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary general, ETCC, noted that the results of the initiatives have “exceeded all expectations” with the total number of Emirati working in the private sector until the end of the first quarter of this year reaching more than 66,000.

“Since the beginning of 2023 until the end of the first quarter, the number of Emirati joining the private sector reached 10,500. And the number of private sector companies that employed citizens until the end of the first quarter reached more than 16,000 companies,” Al Mazrouei added.

