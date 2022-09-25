UAE jobs: 12 sectors where most new vacancies will come up over next one year

Revealed: Top roles that companies will hire for in next few months

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 11:31 AM

UAE companies in diverse sectors are looking to recruit to fill vacant positions in the next 12 months as the country's economy expands in the post-pandemic period.

According to the latest survey by Bayt.com and YouGov, companies operating in business management and consultancy, retail/commerce/trade, and consumer goods will be leading in hiring the number of new employees in the next one year in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Around 84 per cent of companies operating in business management and consultancy say that they plan to hire in the next 12 months, while 82 and 81 per cent of firms operating in commerce/retail/trade and consumer goods intend to recruit more people.

Sectors hiring in the next one year by industry

84% Business management/consultancy

82% Trade/retail

81% of Consumer goods

77% Manufacturing

72% Healthcare

71% Engineering

69% HR

64% Marketing

63% real estate/construction

54% education

53% IT/e-commerce

The survey, collected from June 9 to August 1, covered results from 889 respondents across the UAE and region.

Among the other sectors that will be most actively hired in the UAE include manufacturing, healthcare, engineering, HR, marketing, real estate, education and IT.

The companies will be mainly hiring entry-level staff, especially junior executives which is the topmost hired position in the UAE and across regions.

The other top positions that companies will be hiring are senior executives, coordinators, analysts, managers, directors, presidents, managing directors, CFOs and CEOs.

Zafar Shah, research director at YouGov said there is a tremendous need for skilled workers in the private sector as multinational companies continue to demonstrate a higher probability of hiring.