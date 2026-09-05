UAE job seekers: How to spot fake offers, avoid financial or legal risks

Job seekers in the UAE are being urged to carry out basic checks before accepting offers, as fake recruiters increasingly use convincing websites, professional-looking documents and social media profiles to target candidates.

While accepting a job with a fraudulent company does not automatically make a candidate criminally liable, legal experts warn that risks can arise if a person knowingly assists criminal activity or continues handling suspicious funds after warning signs emerge. Igor Abalov, managing partner at Lawford Legal Advisors FZ-LLC in Dubai, said a job seeker's potential liability depends largely on their own conduct and whether they knew, or should have recognised, that they were involved in illegal activity.

“Accepting a position with a company that later turns out to be fake or criminal does not, by itself, mean automatic criminal liability,” he said. “What matters for the job seeker is their own conduct and state of mind: what they knew, which warning signs they saw, and what they did once suspicions arose.”

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When can a job offer become a legal risk?

Abalov said the risk becomes more serious when a candidate knowingly helps commit a crime or intentionally deals with criminal proceeds.

Under the UAE's anti-money laundering legislation, handling, transferring, converting or using funds that a person knows are proceeds of crime can create criminal exposure. Knowledge may also be inferred from the surrounding circumstances.

For example, warning signs could include being offered disproportionate payments for simple transfers, being asked to use a personal bank account to receive company funds, splitting payments, forwarding money to strangers, converting funds into cryptocurrency or deleting messages.

“An honest mistake” is legally different from knowingly assisting an offence, Abalov said, but simply claiming that a person “didn't know” may not be sufficient if there were multiple obvious warning signs.

His advice is straightforward: once a job seeker discovers that an offer is fraudulent, they should stop participating, preserve evidence and report the matter to their bank and the authorities.

Never use your personal account to move company money

One of the biggest red flags is a supposed employer asking a new employee to receive or transfer money through their personal bank account.

Abalov said a legitimate employer should not use a new employee's personal account as a channel for corporate payments.

If money has not yet been transferred, candidates should refuse the request, stop communicating with the suspected fraudster and preserve the correspondence.

If money has already entered the account, they should not withdraw it, forward it to another account or return it using bank details supplied by the suspected fraudster.

Instead, they should immediately notify their bank's fraud or compliance team and follow its instructions.

Even if the account holder did not initially know the funds were connected to criminal activity, the account could still be reviewed or transactions suspended as part of an investigation.

Abalov said candidates should also avoid keeping a commission, converting the money into cryptocurrency, splitting payments, providing a false payment description or deleting messages, as such actions could later be considered evidence of knowing participation.

What to do if you have already paid or shared documents

If someone has already transferred money, shared identity documents or provided access to a bank account, experts recommend acting immediately.

The first step is to stop all further payments, including requests for additional money to “release” a salary, process a refund, obtain a visa or complete another supposed employment requirement.

Candidates should then contact their bank, report suspicious transactions and request that the transfer be traced or recalled where possible. If bank cards or digital banking access may have been compromised, they should also block the relevant services and change their credentials.

The incident should also be reported to the police or the relevant cybercrime channel, with as much evidence as possible.

This should include job advertisements, emails, phone numbers, websites, messages, contracts, receipts, bank statements and details of the people involved.

If identity documents have been shared, candidates should keep a record of exactly what was provided and monitor for possible misuse, including attempts to open accounts or obtain financial services in their name.

Anyone who has given a suspected fraudster access to a device or online account should change passwords from a safe device, end active sessions, enable multi-factor authentication and check for suspicious email forwarding rules or remote-access software.

Candidates should also avoid deleting chats or other digital evidence.

Check the job before sharing sensitive information

For Sumit Pant, head of e-care at TASC Outsourcing, the first step is to slow down and verify the opportunity , particularly when the initial contact comes through social media or a messaging platform.

Candidates should check whether the company exists, whether the vacancy appears on an official or trusted platform and whether the person contacting them is actually associated with the organisation.

“Candidates can visit the company's official website and contact them directly using independently sourced contact details to confirm that the vacancy and recruiter are legitimate,” Pant said.

He said candidates should also pay attention to the recruitment process itself.

A vague job description, little or no interview, pressure to accept an offer immediately or communication that remains entirely on a personal number should all prompt further checks.

Unrealistic salaries and requests for payment

Recruitment professional Nicki Wilson, managing director of Genie Recruitment, said one of the clearest rules for job seekers is that they should not have to pay to secure employment.

That includes requests to pay for CV services, compulsory training, introductions to employers, interviews or access to vacancies.

“Candidates should never have to pay to get a job,” Wilson said.

She advised candidates to independently check the company, its website and LinkedIn presence, as well as the identity of the recruiter contacting them.

Wilson said job seekers should also be aware that scams can look highly professional.

Fake recruiters can create convincing LinkedIn profiles, websites, email addresses and employment documents, meaning that professional presentation alone is no longer proof that an opportunity is genuine.

“An unusually high salary for the level of the position, an immediate offer without a meaningful interview process or requests to transfer money urgently should also raise concerns,” she said.

Be careful with passports, Emirates IDs, and bank details

Experts also advise job seekers not to rush into sharing sensitive personal information.

Pant said candidates generally only need to provide information relevant to their professional experience and qualifications during the early stages of recruitment.

Full passport and Emirates ID copies, bank details, card information, passwords, one-time passwords and account login details should not be shared with an unverified contact.

Wilson said bank account details should generally only be provided once a candidate is genuinely joining a company and the information is required for legitimate payroll or onboarding purposes.

Passports and Emirates IDs can be requested at later stages for legitimate employment, visa or onboarding procedures, but candidates should first verify who is requesting the documents and why.

How to verify a UAE job offer

For private-sector employment, job seekers should independently verify the employer and job offer through official channels.

Approved UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) job offers carry a serial number or barcode that can be used for verification.

Candidates should also contact the company using a phone number or email address obtained independently, rather than relying solely on details supplied by the recruiter.

They should check the company's trade licence, official website, physical presence and the identity of the person conducting the interview.

Another important warning sign is any request to pay recruitment or employment costs. Under UAE labour law, employers are prohibited from passing recruitment and employment costs on to workers.

Keep evidence from the beginning

If a recruitment process later turns out to be fraudulent, keeping a complete record can help establish what happened and demonstrate that the candidate acted in good faith.

Experts recommend retaining the original job advertisement, URL, recruiter profile, emails, phone numbers, voice notes, contracts, attachments, payment records and copies of any documents provided.

Candidates should also keep records of any attempts they made to independently verify the employer, along with bank notifications, police reports and complaints.

A simple timeline showing the dates, instructions received, payments made, actions taken and when suspicions arose can also help investigators trace the movement of money and distinguish victims from those organising the fraud.

For job seekers, the advice is simple: do not let the excitement or urgency of receiving an offer override basic checks.

A legitimate employer should be able to explain who they are, what the job involves, why information is required and why any payment or financial transaction is necessary. If an offer depends on sending money, using a personal bank account or handing over sensitive information immediately, candidates should stop and verify the opportunity independently before proceeding.