UAE jobs: Hiring recovers from 40% slump as demand for AI engineers surges 232%

Hiring activity in the UAE is showing signs of recovery after a sharp decline earlier this year, while demand for artificial intelligence engineers has surged 232.4 per cent year-on-year, according to LinkedIn's UAE Workforce Readiness Report 2026.

The report found that hiring fell 40 per cent below year-earlier levels in April amid regional geopolitical tensions, before recovering gradually, with the annual decline narrowing to 18 per cent by August.

Recruitment improved across 15 of the country's 17 major industries on a month-on-month basis in August, suggesting that the labor market was stabilising after months of disruption.

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However, hiring remained below August 2025 levels across all major industries, indicating that the recovery was not yet complete.

AI jobs see sharp increase

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas of employment demand, with AI engineering job demand rising 232.4 per cent year-on-year in August.

According to the report, four of the UAE's 10 fastest-growing occupations were AI-specific, including artificial intelligence engineers, AI consultants, heads of artificial intelligence and AI managers. The concentration of AI engineering talent increased 27 per cent year-on-year, while AI literacy talent concentration rose 113.7 per cent.

The findings point to a growing need for specialised AI capabilities as businesses adapt to changing technologies and operational requirements. However, demand is not limited to technology roles.

Seven of the 10 fastest-growing skills added by LinkedIn members in the UAE were related to operations and compliance, including regulatory audits, executive reporting and operational coordination.

Operational efficiency also ranked among the six fastest-growing skills across all six priority sectors analysed, including financial services, construction, technology, healthcare, logistics and energy.

Job postings rebound 29%

The report found that job postings increased approximately 29 per cent between May and August, although they remained around 6 per cent below their early-2026 baseline.

The number of jobs available per applicant also showed improvement, with the year-on-year decline narrowing from 37.6 per cent in May to 27.4 per cent in August.

Consumer services recorded one of the strongest monthly hiring rebounds, rising 38.7 per cent in August, while technology, information and media was closest to its year-earlier hiring level, down just 0.5 per cent.

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Mena and Emea and Latam Growth Markets Leader, said workforce resilience depended on the ability to respond to changing demand.

"The strongest labor markets are not simply those that recover quickly, but those that can adapt early," he said.

UAE continues attracting overseas talent

Despite the disruption, the UAE remained an attractive destination for international jobseekers.

The share of applications for UAE-based jobs submitted from abroad increased to 37.6 per cent in August, compared with 30 per cent in April and 35.6 per cent in February.

LinkedIn's talent inflow-to-outflow ratio recovered from 1.15 in April to 1.45 in August, indicating that more members were moving into the UAE than leaving.

The report highlighted the importance of reskilling, transferable skills and international talent mobility in helping businesses respond to changing workforce needs.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said workforce readiness was essential to the country's economic growth and competitiveness.

He said developing future-ready skills and attracting international talent would help the UAE turn technological change into greater productivity and new economic opportunities.