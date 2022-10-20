UAE job alert: Dubai Taxi to hold walk-in interviews today for drivers, bikers

Those who don’t have driving permit, hold home country licence can also apply

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 12:10 AM

Dubai Taxi Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is holding walk-in interviews today to recruit drivers and bikers of all nationalities.

The company encouraged ladies to apply as well.

People aged between 23 and 50 holding a driving licence from the UAE, GCC or from their home countries can attend the walk-in interviews.

Importantly, job-seekers who don’t have a driving licence can also apply as they will be trained by the company. Bikers who have UAE licences can also apply for the job.

The government-backed company is offering a Dh2,000 salary plus commission, health insurance and accommodation to selected candidates.

Job seekers going for walk-in interviews must carry copies of their residence/visit visa, UAE national ID, driving licence, passport and CV. The applicants also need to submit three photographs with white background.

Walk-in interviews will be held from 7.30am to 12pm on Friday, October 21, at Privilege Labor Recruitment Office M11, Abu Hail Centre.

In addition, interested candidates can find more details on: https://buzzon.khaleejtimes.com/classifieds/walk-in-interviews-friday-october-21st-2022-dubai-rta-taxi-driver-jobs/

