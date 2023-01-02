UAE insurance against job loss: Step-by-step guide to subscribe for as low as Dh5 per month

Subscribing to a plan under the scheme is mandatory, with fines of up to Dh400 listed for failure to do so

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM

UAE-based employees can now subscribe to the mandatory insurance scheme against job loss. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the insurance scheme has ultra-low monthly premiums that range from Dh5 to Dh10, with the insured getting 60 per cent of their basic salaries for three months in the event of job loss for reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation.

As Khaleej Times reported, subscribing to a plan under the scheme is mandatory, with fines of up to Dh400 listed for failure to do so.

Here is all you need to know.

What are the required documents?

- Emirates ID.

- Valid UAE mobile phone number.

Which are the subscription channels?

- Free of charge without any additional costs: Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website or app.

- Channels with additional service charge : Al Ansari Exchange, Tawjeeh and Tasheel, kiosks, bank apps/ATM machines

Who should subscribe to the scheme?

Emiratis and residents working in the federal government and private sectors.

Who are exempted?

- Investors (owners of companies they work at).

- Domestic helpers.

- Temporary contract workers.

- Juveniles under the age of 18.

- Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job

- Employees working in the freezones.

Which are the applicable plans?

- CATEGORY A

Basic salary: Dh16,000 or below.

Premium: Dh5+VAT per month.

Compensation benefit: Up to Dh10,000 per month (maximum up to three months per claim)

- CATEGORY B

Basic salary: Dh16,000 or above.

Premium: Dh10+VAT per month.

Compensation benefit: Up to Dh20,000/month (maximum up to three months per claim).

Terms and conditions

- Cash benefit shall be provided for maximum three consecutive months for a claim only for employees who pay the monthly premium for at least 12 consecutive months.

- The monthly compensation is 60 per cent of the average basic salary over the most recent six months prior to job loss.

- During the insurance period over the entire work life of the insured in the UAE, the aggregate claim payment shall not exceed 12 monthly benefits (regardless of the number of claims submitted).

Step-by-step guide to getting insured:

- Visit the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website or app.

- On the website, click on ‘Subscribe here’.

- Under ‘Individual’, click on your sector: Private or federal government.

- Sign in with your Emirates ID number and get a one-time password on your mobile phone number.

- A welcome screen will display information about your basic salary and the applicable monthly policy premium.

- Check the box that says ‘I confirm my personal details are correct’.

- Select your policy coverage period: (One or two years).

- Decide how you want to pay your premium: Full/annual; semi-annual; quarterly or monthly.

- Read and accept the terms and conditions.

- Enter the email ID where you wish to receive the insurance certificate.

- Enter your card details to make the payment.

- After the payment, the insurance certificate will be auto-generated, which is downloaded in a PDF format.

