UAE professionals look to executive education as leadership roles evolve

For UAE-based Indian professionals eyeing their next leadership move, executive education programmes from leading Indian institutions are emerging as one way to build new skills without taking a career break.

The latest offering comes from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), which has launched a seven-month online Executive Programme for Chief of Staff through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

The programme comes as the Chief of Staff role gains prominence across organisations, with the position increasingly sitting at the intersection of strategy, senior leadership and execution.

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For professionals working in the UAE’s corporate and business environment, the online format could make such programmes particularly accessible, allowing them to strengthen their leadership capabilities while continuing in their existing roles.

The programme is aimed at professionals looking to move into strategic leadership positions and focuses on areas including strategic thinking, executive leadership support, stakeholder management, organisational alignment, business transformation, project execution and decision-making.

Managing complex business environments

It also covers technology-driven approaches to managing complex business environments — skills that are increasingly relevant as companies across the UAE undergo digital transformation and restructure how teams and leadership functions operate.

Rather than focusing solely on classroom-based theory, the programme uses case-based discussions, practical frameworks, assignments and applied learning activities to expose participants to challenges involved in supporting senior leadership teams and driving strategic initiatives.

Participants will also undertake a capstone project, giving them an opportunity to apply the concepts to real-world business scenarios.

An optional campus immersion at IIT Delhi will provide participants with an opportunity to interact with faculty and peers and experience the institute's learning environment.

The programme is coordinated by Prof Sanjay Dhir, Professor of Strategic Management at IIT Delhi's Department of Management Studies, and Prof Sonali Jain, Associate Professor of Finance at the department.

Speaking about the launch, the programme coordinators said: “In today’s dynamic organisational landscape, leaders require professionals who can bridge strategy and execution, enable cross-functional collaboration, and support informed decision-making.”

Dhir added, “This programme aims to provide professionals with structured frameworks and practical insights to develop these capabilities and contribute effectively to organisational growth.”

For UAE-based professionals, the appeal of such executive programmes is also linked to the ability to upskill without stepping away from employment. The programme will be delivered through live online sessions and is open to graduate professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership capabilities and prepare for strategic roles.

IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme offers online certificate programmes for Indian and international participants across areas including engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

The institute said its executive education programmes are intended to help organisations and professionals keep pace with changing technological, business and regulatory requirements.