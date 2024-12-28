UAE: How upskilling can boost employee's career, productivity in a fast-changing job market

With technology advancing at an unprecedented rate, it has become essential for workers to continuously upgrade their skills. According to one expert, the half-life of job skills is now between three and four years.

“That means every three or four years we're going to have to retrain half the skills we have,” said Peter Cheese, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). “We are seeing the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on work, and we are seeing how organisations are having to change what they do to respond to this changing world.”

A 2024 global talent trends report by consulting firm Mercer highlights the growing importance of upskilling. According to the report, more than 50 per cent of C-suite leaders believe that investing in employee upskilling is the most effective way to boost productivity in their organisation. To address skill gaps, many employers are now using rewards and incentives, though challenges persist.

“Some 46 per cent of leaders see skill shortages as a top threat to their business,” said Radhika Punshi, managing director of Mercer Talent Enterprise. “In other words, the lift in productivity expected from innovations like AI will only come if people are reskilled and ready to incorporate these solutions into new working practices.”

Several experts noted that upskilling was no longer a choice for many. “For employees, upskilling enhances their career growth, increases job security, and allows them to remain competitive,” said Anil Singh, senior vice president and country leader for Saudi Arabia at TASC Group. “From an employer’s perspective, a workforce that continually updates its skills drives innovation and ensures long-term organisational success.”

Important skills for the future

Technological proficiency, along with soft skills, has become crucial for workers. "Think of it this way: do you know how to complete a task, and can you explain it to a 5-year-old?" explained Vasudha Khandeparkar, Artificial Intelligence director at Grant Thomson. "Both sets of skills need to evolve together, especially with the rapid pace of change we're experiencing."

Anil Singh recommended conducting a "skills gap analysis" for both employees and organisations to identify areas for improvement. "Employees should align their skill development efforts with personal career goals and market trends," he said. "Organisations, in turn, should nurture a culture of continuous learning, encourage employees to take on diverse roles, and make upskilling a fundamental part of their workplace ethos."

He also stressed the importance of critical soft skills such as adaptability, critical thinking, empathy, and collaboration—qualities that are valuable across all industries.

Radhika Punshi added that companies must prioritise their workforce development. “As companies move forward with AI, there needs to be an organisational transformation effort where HR teams play a key role by enabling people to transition to different ways of working, navigate the impact of AI on individual roles, and use AI to support different stages of the employee lifecycle,” she said.

Effective strategies for upskilling The frequency of upskilling depends largely on the industry, according to Vasudha. "In AI, for example, there's something new to learn almost every week," says Vasudha. "In other industries, the pace may differ, but the key is to stay proactive. Monitor trends in your sector, understand what's changing, and adapt early." Anil suggested several ways to upskill, including gaining hands-on experience through job rotations or cross-departmental projects. He added that smployees can also develop soft skills like adaptability, emotional intelligence, communication, and leadership through workshops or mentoring. "Tools and technologies like AI should be leveraged to enhance productivity and efficiency where relevant," he underlined.