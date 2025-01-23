UAE, GCC not stealing talent, but providing ecosystem to grow, say top officials

Photo: KT file

The UAE and Gulf countries are not stealing talent but providing an ecosystem to create more innovation and make the wider region more prosperous, officials said on Thursday.

“We are not stealing the talent, we are ensuring that we are providing the ecosystem to scale them so that they can scale their technology,” Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade said during a panel discussion on the topic of 'Hacking Trade and Investment' at the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

Deemah Al Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) in Saudi Arabia, said the UAE and Saudi Arabia provide an ecosystem for more innovation.

“When we look at competitive advantages – like UAE building computing power and very robust and resilient infrastructure in Saudi Arabia as well as other Gulf countries, we enable that great talent to create more innovation and grow so that the region can prosper and lead in innovation,” said Al Yahya.

The statements from the Al Zeyoudi and Al Yahya came after Mounir Nakhla, founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, said they’re finding it challenging to retain talent due to higher salaries offered by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“It is very challenging to find the right talent and train them. It becomes even more challenging, especially when we are competing with GCC countries, who are attracting our talent and offering them higher salaries. It is definitely a challenge,” Nakhla said in response to a question about talent in the market during the panel discussion.

The UAE and other Gulf countries attract talent from around the world by providing an ecosystem to thrive professionally and economically. Currently, millions of foreign nationals live and work in the UAE and GCC, enjoying a high quality of life and professional growth.

Thani Al Zeyoudi stressed that the main issue when it comes to trade processes is that it is still human-centric and the errors are still very massive.

