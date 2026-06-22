UAE jobs: Fresh graduates face shrinking opportunities as entry-level jobs decline

The UAE’s job market is sending a clear message to fresh graduates — a degree alone is no longer enough to land a first role. Entry-level opportunities are tightening as employers increasingly expect candidates to arrive job-ready with real-world skills rather than just academic credentials.

A new report by employment platform Indeed shows this pressure is being felt across major talent pools. In India, for example, 70 per cent of jobseekers say landing their first role has become more difficult than it was a few years ago, with many pointing to rising expectations for prior experience even in entry-level positions.

The shift is being driven by broader forces also shaping hiring in the UAE, from AI taking over routine tasks to companies prioritising immediate productivity. As a result, the traditional stepping-stone roles that once helped graduates build experience are steadily shrinking.

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For many early-career jobseekers in the UAE, particularly those entering from abroad or graduating locally, this is creating a familiar challenge — fewer true entry-level roles, and higher expectations for the ones that remain.

Employers say the definition of "entry-level" is changing with internships, portfolios and digital skills now forming the new starting point.

How is AI reshaping the workforce?

Industry leaders say automation is quietly removing many of the tasks that once justified hiring large batches of graduates, particularly in administration and coordination roles.

Speaking on the shift, Nageeba Suleman, senior manager, People & Culture, Hotpack, said: “My understanding is that this is the result of two factors emerging at the same time. The first is automation and artificial intelligence (AI). The tasks like data processing, basic reporting, routine coordination, which are historically assigned to junior hires are now being executed by technology faster and at lower cost.

"As a region that adopts technology aggressively, the UAE is seeing this play out in real time. The employers in the UAE demanding experience even for entry-level roles will be exhaustive to new entrants to the job market. The expectation bar has moved significantly.”

She added that employers are also looking to reduce onboarding time and training costs. “A degree signals potential, but what they want is proof of performance. Internships, live project portfolios, freelance work, and certifications have become the new minimum for entry.

"In effect, graduate recruitment has been replaced by early-career professional recruitment. The opportunity is still there. But the UAE job market now rewards those who show up prepared, not just qualified.”

How can fresh graduates stand out?

Recruiters say AI is not just changing job roles, but reshaping the traditional career pipeline itself by eliminating many entry-level learning opportunities.

Aws Ismail, director at Marc Ellis Consulting & Training, said automation has replaced much of the routine work that once helped graduates gain experience.

“The research, first drafts, and basic admin tasks we used to assign to graduates are now done by AI in seconds, so employers need fewer people at that stage,” he said. “Globally, fresh graduate hiring in big tech has fallen by more than half even before the pandemic. I’d say the UAE feels a sharper version of it, because this market attracts so many graduates every year that competition for a first role has rarely been tougher.”

“We’re left with the paradox everyone in my industry is discussing. How do you become a senior if the market no longer lets you be a junior?

I’d tell them to compete on what AI can’t do,” Ismail noted.

He added that graduates who can work with AI tools, build proof of experience, and invest in communication skills will stand out in a crowded market — especially in the UAE, where networking still plays a decisive role in landing first jobs.

Employers shift focus from degrees to demonstrable skills

Hiring managers also emphasised that companies are no longer evaluating candidates purely on academic performance, but on their ability to deliver impact quickly.

This has led to a redefinition of entry-level roles across industries, from marketing to operations and tech.

Nisha Nair, recruitment manager at Innovations Group, said many traditional support roles are being automated or consolidated into broader positions. "As a result, employers are creating fewer ‘learning’ roles and more ‘impact’ roles.”

She added that global economic uncertainty has also made companies more selective. “While the UAE economy remains resilient, international factors including geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and recent instability linked to the conflict have caused many organisations to review workforce costs more carefully.

"Hiring has not stopped, but companies are placing greater emphasis on immediate productivity and measurable return on investment from new hires. The entry-level position has not disappeared, the expectations attached to it have simply increased," she noted.

The candidate with relevant project experience stands out more than the candidate with the strongest academic record. “What employers increasingly value is proof of adaptability, problem-solving ability, communication skills, and a willingness to learn quickly. In many cases, these attributes outweigh GPA alone. AI literacy, data analysis, digital marketing, cybersecurity awareness, project coordination, and communication skills are becoming valuable across almost every sector,” added Nair.