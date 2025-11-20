UAE jobs: Flydubai hires nearly 90% staff from Dubai; how to apply

Flydubai, which placed orders for 225 aircraft worth $37 billion (Dh135.7 billion) during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025, recruits almost nine out of 10 employees within Dubai.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said Dubai and the UAE have become much more developed in terms of the availability of talent.

“We recruit overseas every once in a while. Maybe 90 per cent of the people we recruit come here from Dubai. We don't go out (of the country). We are so blessed that we don’t have to worry about the availability of people,” Al Ghaith said during a media briefing at the airshow on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We developed our own programme and train every pilot from the beginning, and develop engineers ourselves; that will help us in the future,” he added.

To support the ongoing strategic growth plans, flydubai’s ongoing recruitment drive has grown its workforce to more than 6,500 employees across different functions, a 10 per cent increase in the number of employees compared to 2024, it said in August 2025.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Sunday said that the UAE and Middle East region will need more than 265,000 people to be employed in the aviation sector in the next 20 years. It is projected that the region will require 69,000 new pilots, nearly 64,000 new technicians, and 132,000 cabin crew as the aviation network and traffic continue to develop in the Middle Eastern region.

Interesting candidates in Dubai and the UAE can apply online through the airline’s website, followed by an online assessment test, a video interview and application review for the role of cabin crew.

It offers basic salary, plus housing allowance and transportation allowance of Dh8,275. Plus crew is offered variable flying pay with an average monthly sum of Dh4,500, based on average of 90 flying hours.

In addition, staff is offered medical insurance, end of service benefit, paid leave of 30 days per year, annual leave ticket and concessional tickets for family and friends.

The airline has listed dozens of vacancies for multiple roles including software and technical engineers, officer for crew scheduling, manager for crew training compliance and safety and many others.