UAE: Ministry begins implementing Emiratisation fines on private firms

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has commenced implementation of the ministerial resolution regarding compliance with Emiratisation regulations in the private sector.

The ministry announced that it has applied “financial contributions” to private sector companies for failing to achieve the Emiratisation targets for 2022.

This is in line with the implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s resolution to raise the Emiratisation levels of skilled jobs by 2 per cent annually in private sector establishments that have 50 employees effective 2022. The resolution aims to increase the Emiratisation rate to 10 per cent by the end of 2026.

The penalties imposed on establishments amounted to Dh72,000 for each Emirati not appointed during 2022, which is calculated at the rate of Dh6000 per month for every UAE national.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs at MoHRE, has called on the private sector establishments to abide by the Cabinet’s resolution and contribute effectively to raising Emiratisation rates in the private sector, which will enable Emiratis to participate in this important sector.

He reinforced that this will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the UAE job market, stressing the ability of the Emirati cadres to play a positive role in creating a quantum leap in the growth of the targeted vital economic sectors.

Al Suwaidi praised the efforts made by the private sector establishments that met the required Emiratisation rate for 2022. He expressed the hope that the establishments will achieve the target set for them, and benefit from the skills of the Emirati cadres as part of the ‘Nafis’ platform across the various specialisations of the targeted skilled jobs.

