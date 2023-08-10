UAE banks hiring sales professionals, offering salaries up to Dh7,000

The total number of companies operating in the financial centre rose from 4,031 to 4,949 at the end of June 2023
The UAE’s banking sector is aggressively hiring as the economy continues to expand in the post-pandemic period.
Banks in the UAE are hiring hundreds of sales officers for full-time jobs with 2 to 5 years experience, offering between Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 salary.
Candidates must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills to sell credit cards and personal loans in the UAE. They’re also required to have a Bachelor’s degree or related work experience and be willing to join immediately. They will also be offered incentives and benefits as per the UAE labour law.
Walk-in interviews will take place between 10 am to 1.30 pm at office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.
In addition, walk-in interviews will be held for the credit card and personal loan sales executives' jobs for another bank today (Thursday) and tomorrow. In addition, people in leadership roles will also be hired.
Around 100 people will be recruited for the sales executive roles, offering up to Dh5,000 salary plus other incentives. Candidates must have 2 to 3 years of experience and a proven track record.
Walk-in interviews will be held between 9.30 am to 1.30 pm at office No. 503, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed Deira.
