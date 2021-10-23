UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers

It will be held from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental in Dubai Festival City

Al-Futtaim will host an open day for Emirati job seekers on Tuesday, October 26, the company announced on Saturday.

Officials from the company will conduct interviews and identify talent for various vacancies and potential openings.

The event is being held in line with the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and Al-Futtaim Group’s SINYAR programme, a market-leading initiative to attract and develop Emirati talent. The open day will be held from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City.

During the open day, participants can explore opportunities across eight vital sectors: automotive, real estate, shopping malls, health care, retail, education, financial services and insurance and information technology.

“Attendees will get the experience of interacting with recruiters and hiring managers. In addition, key speaking sessions from Al-Futtaim leaders and workshops for job seekers will be held, aiming to support skills development and provide networking opportunities,” said a Press release.

Attendees are required to present a valid passport copy, family book, Emirates ID and updated CV to the event. While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is encouraged on the following link: https://lnkd.in/gw7eEjkv.