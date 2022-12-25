UAE airlines continue hiring; Emirates to hold open days for cabin crew

All private sector entities across the country, except those in Abu Dhabi, must pay their contributions at the beginning of every month
Emirates airline will hold open days to recruit cabin crew across multiple cities in the coming days.
The Dubai-based carrier will hold open days in Antwerp, Sarajevo, Milan, Barcelona, Nice, Montpellier and Bodrum between December 23 to 29.
In addition, it will also hold open days in Tirana, Vienna, Brussels, Antwerp, Sofia, Zagreb, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Lille, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Rome, Oslo, Madrid, Santander, Jeddah, Riyadh, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and many other major cities in January 2023.
As of December 25, Dubai’s flagship carrier had listed more than 200 jobs in its careers section for a variety of positions including cabin crew, contact centre agent, data analyst, flying instructor, airport service agent, technical manager, senior sales executive, operations manager, administration assistant, commercial account manager, aircraft technician, licensed aircraft engineer, software engineer and many more. Most of these positions are vacant in Dubai but there are also openings in India, the US, Turkey, the UK, Hungary, Hong Kong and other destinations.
The world’s largest international airline has resumed flights to 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic network destinations.
After completing the assessment, online test at the venue and final interview, the successful candidates should provide up-to-date digital CV in English, valid ID or passport copy, education certificate copy to fast-track the application process. It’s recommended that candidates should have digital copies of the documents on their phones.
The UAE airlines have massively expanded their workforce since mid-2021 as the aviation sector recovered after the pandemic. They have also added new routes as Covid-19 restrictions are eased globally.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai, recently told Khaleej Times that the budget carried added 1,300 employees in 2022 alone, taking its total workforce to 4,600. The airline has grown by 80 per cent when compared to the pre-pandemic year.
The budget carrier has announced the launch of flights to six destinations including the start of flights to Cagliari, Corfu, Krabi, Milan and Pattaya in 2023. It also resumed flights to Hofuf on November 24 and flights are available for booking on flydubai.com.
The airline chief said they will continue the recruitment drive in 2023 too as they expand the route network further.
