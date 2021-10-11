UAE airline walk-in interviews cancelled due to Covid-19 safety protocols

Job-seekers had started queuing up even before 7am

Walk-in interviews to recruit 500 customer service agents for a leading UAE airline on October 11 have been cancelled after thousands of job-seekers turned up for the interviews.

Scheduled to be held today at Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai, the decision to cancel walk-in interviews was taken due to Covid-19 safety protocols after a massive number of job-seekers reached the site for the interviews.

A number of videos also went viral on Monday on different social media platforms, showing thousands of people crowding around the hotel to give interviews. Job-seekers had started queuing up even before 7am for the interviews.

To ensure the safety of all the people, all the candidates were asked to follow strict health and safety regulations during walk-in interviews. They were also requested to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at all times at the venue.

The airline was offering candidates nearly Dh5,000 monthly salary plus transport allowance.

It was recruiting candidates with over two years of experience in the customer service industry, fluent in written and spoken English and excellent sales skills. Spoken Arabic language skills was an added advantage.