Jobs
Logo
 
HOME > Jobs

UAE: 84 workers get Dh5.2 million in unpaid dues after court intervenes

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 12, 2021

The eviction of the workers from their place of residence was also prevented until they received their pay

At least 84 workers in Abu Dhabi have received Dh5.2 million in overdue wages after the intervention of the mobile labour court.

According to officials, the dispute was settled in record time. This was done by facilitating and expediting the registration of the claims, hearing the cases and delivering judgements with the entitlements of each worker separately.

A court order was also issued to prevent the eviction of the workers from their place of residence until they'd received all they were entitled to. The concerned authorities were also directed to take the necessary steps to assist workers who wished to transfer their residence to other companies.

The resolution is in line with the keeness of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to settle labour cases, especially collective disputes, promptly.

The authority also aims to ensure the payment of workers' dues, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: New penalty for companies that don’t pay salaries on time

>> UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,000 in unpaid dues

The department had earlier said the rapid response and high level of coordination between authorities has always contributed to ending the suffering of workers, in addition to helping them meet their living requirements before the final settlement of their dues.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Jobs
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211011&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019821&Ref=AR&profile=1993 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1993,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 