UAE: 84 workers get Dh5.2 million in unpaid dues after court intervenes

At least 84 workers in Abu Dhabi have received Dh5.2 million in overdue wages after the intervention of the mobile labour court.

According to officials, the dispute was settled in record time. This was done by facilitating and expediting the registration of the claims, hearing the cases and delivering judgements with the entitlements of each worker separately.

A court order was also issued to prevent the eviction of the workers from their place of residence until they'd received all they were entitled to. The concerned authorities were also directed to take the necessary steps to assist workers who wished to transfer their residence to other companies.

The resolution is in line with the keeness of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to settle labour cases, especially collective disputes, promptly.

The authority also aims to ensure the payment of workers' dues, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The department had earlier said the rapid response and high level of coordination between authorities has always contributed to ending the suffering of workers, in addition to helping them meet their living requirements before the final settlement of their dues.

