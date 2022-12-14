Two weeks to go: UAE official issues reminder for private firms to meet Emiratisation deadline

The move aims to preserve and attract large numbers of jobseekers among Emiratis and encourage them to go through work experiences
As the deadline for the Emiratisation target in the UAE nears, a top official from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a reminder to companies to comply with the requirement.
In a post on social media, Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Employment, MoHRE, urged firms with more than 50 employees to increase their Emiratisation rate by 2 per cent for skilled jobs.
From January 2023, non-compliant companies that fail to achieve the Emiratisation targets will have to pay a fine of Dh72,000 for every Emirati not hired.
She said that MoHRE "will do what it takes to help companies achieve their target."
Mohre had earlier clarified that it is closely monitoring compliance with the rules and reviewing the types of jobs that are being offered to UAE nationals.
Over the past few weeks, Mohre has taken immediate action against companies that were found to have been circumventing the law.
Some firms have been issued warning notices for reportedly cutting the salaries of Emirati job-seekers, saying that the UAE Government's Nafis programme will be giving them salary top-ups anyway.
An Emirati employer is also facing administrative sanctions for appointing 43 family members to inflate Emiratisation rates and benefit from the Nafis programme.
