The AI-enabled lawyer: How Lexis+ with Protégé is rewriting legal work

How regionally grounded Agentic Legal AI is connecting research, analysis and drafting – while keeping lawyers firmly in control

By:

Lara Salem | Partner Content Share:











Picture a lawyer in Dubai opening her laptop to a new instruction: advise a client entering a joint venture across the DIFC and Saudi Arabia.

Traditionally, that instruction would trigger multiple stages of research, analysis and drafting before a single piece of client advice was ready. Today, with Lexis+ with Protégé, the workflow can look different from the very first step.

She starts by asking Protégé to identify the relevant legal framework and surface authoritative sources. From there, she can move into analysis, develop a first draft and refine the output before turning it into clear advice for her client.

Research. Analysis. Drafting. Communication. Tasks that once required moving between separate stages and sources can increasingly become part of a more connected, AI-assisted workflow with the lawyer directing, reviewing and applying professional judgment throughout.

That continuity is the real shift

The next phase of Legal AI is not simply about asking a chatbot a question and receiving an answer. It is about how AI can support the work that follows: helping lawyers move from a legal question to relevant sources, from research to analysis, and from analysis into drafting without repeatedly starting again from a blank page.

But connected workflows only work when lawyers can trust the intelligence underneath them.

That means being able to see the sources supporting the work, check the relevant authorities and review AI-generated outputs rather than accepting them at face value. It also means operating within an environment designed around the security, privacy and confidentiality expectations of the legal profession.

For lawyers, that distinction matters as much as speed.

It also matters that the lawyer remains in control. As Legal AI becomes capable of supporting more complex sequences of work, its value lies not in removing professional oversight, but in making those workflows more structured and reviewable. Lawyers can interrogate the output, refine the instruction and apply the expertise and judgment that the technology cannot replace.

And in the Middle East, none of this works without relevant regional legal intelligence.

A workflow is only as useful as the legal content underpinning it. The GCC brings together multiple jurisdictions, regulatory frameworks and legal traditions. Legal AI therefore needs access to authoritative regional sources and an understanding of the jurisdictions in which lawyers actually practise.

Lexis+ with Protégé brings that regional legal intelligence together with AI-powered research, analysis and drafting within a connected legal workspace – helping legal professionals spend less time moving between tasks and more time applying their expertise where it matters.

The opportunity is not simply to make lawyers faster. It is to change where their time is spent.

For lawyers across the region, the promise isn't AI that replaces judgment. It's AI that starts the work earlier, structures it more transparently, and hands back time for the judgment only a lawyer can provide.

Lara Salem is the Head of Content Strategy – MENA at LexisNexis Legal & Professional.