Sharjah Ruler approves 2,000 jobs in police force

New jobs will be included in the 2023 and 2024 budgets

By Agencies Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 5:02 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 5:14 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 2,000 jobs in Sharjah Police.

The new jobs will be included in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

Recently, Dr Sheikh Sultan launched the first phase of the wheat farm in the Mleiha. He pointed out the importance of these projects which will affect the availability of grains in addition to providing many jobs and other services.

The Sharjah Ruler explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors, developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, and setting regulations and controls that limit misuse in food production.