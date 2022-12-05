Sharjah Ruler approves 2,000 jobs in police force

Dubai employee says he is willing to shell out up to Dh100 a month for the security the scheme offers
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 2,000 jobs in Sharjah Police.
The new jobs will be included in the 2023 and 2024 budgets.
Recently, Dr Sheikh Sultan launched the first phase of the wheat farm in the Mleiha. He pointed out the importance of these projects which will affect the availability of grains in addition to providing many jobs and other services.
The Sharjah Ruler explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors, developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, and setting regulations and controls that limit misuse in food production.
Offences include cases where recruitment fees were deducted from workers’ pay and some that involved employees signing fake documents of having received their wages
One in five of those polled say they are earning between Dh10,000 and Dh40,000
The key movements in October were seen on the capacity side, as businesses responded to rising backlogs by increasing their employment numbers, says expert
All your questions answered about programme that offers financial support if you lose your job
Applicants can drop off their resumes until 6pm as the airline is looking to hire people to join its team of cabin crew, pilots, finance specialists, software engineers and more
Dh72,000 for each Emirati not employed will be collected starting January 2023 from non-compliant companies
Those who don’t have driving permit, hold home country licence can also apply