UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens

Government-related entities across the UAE are increasingly targeting Emirati talent with private sector experience, recognising the unique skills and competitive work ethic developed in commercial environments as valuable assets for enhancing public sector services.

This strategic shift comes as the UAE achieves remarkable success in its Emiratisation drive, with over 152,000 Emiratis now employed in the private sector as of June 2025 — marking a 33 per cent increase in the first half of the year alone.

The growth reflects the success of government initiatives spearheaded by the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council, ‘Nafis’, which aims to place 75,000 citizens into private sector roles over five years.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), highlighted the distinct advantages of hiring Emiratis from the private sector. “We believe in the competencies of citizens wherever they may be, whether in the private or government sector,” she said.

“However, what distinguishes citizens in the private sector is the nature of work in that sector, the existing diversity, and the fact that citizens in the private sector interact with various nationalities and inclusive sectors, with longer working hours and more intense goals.”

She added that the private sector’s agility allows for quicker adaptation and execution. “The government has laws and decisions that take time to implement, but the private sector has more flexible policies. When a citizen in the private sector is prepared in this way, it becomes easier for them to adapt to the government, and it is also easier for us to recruit from the private sector because they are skilled and quick in making changes and executing tasks.”

This sentiment is echoed by Abdulaziz Al-Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations in the Private Sector at the UAE Human Resources Development Council.

He emphasised the importance of gaining experience in the private sector as a stepping stone for career growth. “We emphasise the importance of working in the private sector; the goal of the private sector is to gain experience. Most companies are global, and citizens gain experience and knowledge by working in them.”

Al-Falahi suggested that the experience gained in the private sector can even empower Emiratis to become entrepreneurs. “For example, if a citizen works in the logistics sector at a company for three years, they have no excuse not to establish their own company.”

He further explained that the rigorous environment of the private sector serves as a valuable training ground. “Working in the private sector is characterised by strictness regarding profits, goals, attendance, and task performance, among other things. This is like a training course preparing the citizen for joining the government later. It is well known that the government, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will not accept anything less than that.”

The knowledge and experience available in private companies significantly contribute to enhancing efficiency among workers, making it both easier and necessary to attract them to government roles as valuable additions to the public sector workforce.

Policy framework supports transition

This growing interest in private sector experience is supported by a recent UAE Cabinet decision to give priority in federal government jobs to Emirati applicants with at least three years of experience in the private sector.

The decision, announced in May 2024, aims to leverage the expertise from the private sector to boost services offered within government departments.

This policy is part of a broader push to encourage Emiratis to take up jobs in the private sector, with laws in place requiring private firms to increase the number of Emiratis on their payroll every year.

Under current regulations, private sector companies with 50 or more employees must achieve a two per cent annual increase in Emiratization for skilled positions, targeting an overall rate of 10 per cent by 2026.

The requirements have been expanded to include companies with 20-49 employees, who must hire at least one UAE citizen starting in 2024, increasing to two by 2025.

The policy shift reflects the UAE leadership’s recognition that the traditional divide between public and private sector benefits is narrowing, making cross-sector mobility more attractive for Emirati professionals.

As government entities compete for top talent, the emphasis on private sector experience signals a new era of public sector recruitment that values commercial expertise and adaptability.