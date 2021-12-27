New Abu Dhabi initiative to help Emiratis take up nursing jobs

The transport authority's stand at the 20th Careers UAE fair saw a huge footfall of visitors
The UAE government's Nafis programme, which aims to encourage and empower Emiratis to secure jobs in the private sector, is now pushing local talents to take up careers in the medical sector.
Several initiatives, including scholarships, will be introduced to support Emiratis to become nurses, a top official said.
“Our frontline healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, aptly deemed heroes by the entire community,” said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.
“Under the directives of our leadership, Nafis will be launching a number of initiatives, including the National Healthcare Programme, which aims to qualify nationals in the field of nursing through paid scholarships,” Al Mazrouei said.
The UAE Government launched Nafis to create new job opportunities in the private sector for citizens.
National Healthcare Programme, an educational grant programme, targets development of 10,000 Emirati healthcare workers within the next five years.
The programme will roll out a graduate healthcare assistant programme, a higher diploma in emergency medicine and a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Al Mazrouei called upon the citizens to take advantage of Nafis programme and explore various specialisations. He also hailed the efforts of the leading healthcare institutions for providing benefits and incentives to attract qualified Emirati citizens.
