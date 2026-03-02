Many UAE firms implement hybrid, remote work policies amid ongoing regional tensions

Beyond location flexibility, employers are also adjusting working hours, streamlining reporting structures, and increasing internal communication to maintain productivity and morale

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 5:00 AM UPDATED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 8:31 AM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Many UAE companies have implemented hybrid and remote work policies to assist their employees in these testing times to be safe and closer to their families.

