Jobs in UAE: Bank offers part-time roles for Emirati students in new employment programme

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:05 PM

University and college students in the UAE now have the opportunity to apply for part-time jobs at Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB).

On Monday, the bank introduced a new part-time employment programme specifically for Emirati students, allowing them to work across various departments and branches. This initiative is aimed at attracting and nurturing local talents.

The programme offers several benefits to students and recent graduates, including flexible working hours of four hours per day, a monthly salary, annual leave, and study leave during the exams periods. Additionally, health insurance is provided as part of the employment package.

By taking part in this initiative, students can gain valuable hands-on experience and practical skills that will boost their future job prospects. The programme also meets the growing demand for flexible job opportunities that allow students to balance their academic responsibilities with professional growth.

The initiative was launched at the University of Sharjah, in the presence of officials from SIB, the Human Resources Department, and representatives from the University of Sharjah's campuses in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, and Al Dhaid, as well as from Higher Colleges of Technology, the American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), and Skyline University College.