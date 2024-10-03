Jobs in UAE: 20,000 vacancies to open up in food sector by 2030, says minister

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:34 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:46 AM

The UAE aims to create 20,000 jobs in the food sector by 2030 as it targets to reduce food imports from 90 per cent currently to 50 per cent by 2050, said Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

He said that these initiatives aim to increase the food sector’s contribution to the UAE's GDP by $10 billion.

“The UAE’s commitment to food security is evident from the fact that UAE has placed food security as a national priority, since the 2007 global food crisis. We are proud of our progress in domestic food production, with the aim of reducing food imports from 90 per cent to 50 per cent by mid-century," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE has been heavily investing in food security to ensure a sustainable food supply for residents.

The UAE saw a total volume of food imports in 2023 amounted to $23 billion, while food exports reached $6.6 billion. During the first half of the year, the sector experienced a 20 per cent growth in total trade. Food imports increased by 23 per cent, and exports saw a 19 per cent rise.

Growth potential

Al Marri said the growth potential of the GCC food and beverage sector is expected to hit $128 billion by 2029 and urged the industry to harness this momentum to drive the UAE’s cluster strategy further.

“In line with the UAE Food & Agricultural Transformation Strategy, we are well on track to increase food sector contribution to the GDP by $10 billion and create more than 20,000 jobs. This growth should not remain a statistic — it represents livelihoods, opportunities, and a sustainable future for our country. Together, we can innovate for a sustainable tomorrow and ensure that the UAE remains a global leader in food security," he added.

While speaking at the two-day event organised by UAE Food & Beverage Business Group F&B Business Group (F&B Group), the minister outlined the key pillars of the UAE’s food security, which is anchored in fostering innovation through world-class R&D and nurturing future food disruptors who will grow into global champions, as well as embedding sustainable practices across the food production value chain to ensure the protection of our environment for future generations.

A high-level discussion was held on the Food Cluster strategy which saw vital ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, convening to explore policy reforms, collaboration, and investment in the sector.