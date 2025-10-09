  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Over 3,000 job opportunities announced for citizens in Al Ain

The job opportunities will be open to Emirati talent across sectors such as finance, education, emerging technologies, and customer service

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 9:30 PM

A number of MOUs have been signed with the aim of creating more than 3,000 job opportunities in Al Ain.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the launch of the Empowering National Talents in Al Ain forum at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, during which the 17 MoUs were signed. The job opportunities will be open to Emirati talent across sectors such as finance, education, emerging technologies, and customer service.

The agreements also include multiple hiring and training programmes with major employers such as Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC, Mubadala, e&, G42 and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group.

Emiratisation and developing local talent

Sheikh Hazza affirmed that Emiratisation remains one of the foremost priorities of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He also underscored the importance of aligning and consolidating efforts across all entities concerned with Emiratisation to support initiatives and programmes that prepare and empower Emirati talent, and to invest in national human capital as a key driver of sustainable and comprehensive development.

He reviewed the key national efforts to support and employ local talent in Al Ain Region, examining the latest Emiratisation strategies and initiatives designed to prepare job seekers with the skills required to secure opportunities in the labour market.

Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, said, ”Creating more than 3,000 job opportunities represents our leadership's commitment to empowering UAE citizens across critical sectors. We are building a comprehensive system for managing the job-seeker journey, supporting local talent through education, hiring and upskilling that directly benefits the Al Ain community.”

The forum also analysed current and future labour market trends, aligning educational goals with various sectors such as finance, 3D printing, aviation and many other industries that contribute to Al Ain’s economic growth.