Job seekers alert: Careem hiring for 100 positions across UAE, GCC

The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020.

Uber-owned Careem has vacancies for around 100 positions in the UAE and GCC region, the company said.

“Careem is constantly hiring and has grown the team of tigers by almost double since mid-2020. We currently have 100 openings across UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” it said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Careem started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020, allowing us to tap into a global talent pool. Specifically ‘Careem Engineering’ is looking for a very specific set of talent, some of which are located in Eastern Europe. The specific skills we are looking for are mobile engineers (IOS, Android) and data science/machine learning backend engineers”, the statement emphasised.

Earlier this month, Careem launched a two-month “Officeday” pilot programme that asks employees in the UAE to return to the office for one day each week. The UAE was specifically chosen for the pilot because of its successful progress in its vaccination programme, with over 12 million Covid-19 vaccine shots administered.

Careem revealed that a two-month ‘Officeday’ pilot programme has been launched, which started in June in the UAE. Under the pilot programme, Careem is asking colleagues in the UAE to return to the office for one day each week. The UAE was specifically chosen for the pilot because of its successful progress in its vaccination programme, with over 12 million Covid-19 vaccine shots administered. Careem had implemented Remote-First rules on September 24, 2020.

The Dubai-headquartered company aims to deepen its presence in existing markets which still have a high growth potential.

“Careem’s markets have a regional young demographic with 40 per cent under the age of 25 and mobile-first consumers with fast-rising smartphone penetration which is expected to reach 64 per cent by 2022. There are tens of millions of people that are underserved by legacy transport infrastructure who still need to move every day and regions e-commerce is only at two per cent compared to 15 per cent in more developed markets,” it said.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com