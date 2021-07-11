Job creation spurs Dubai’s non-oil sector

Renewed efforts to create jobs were made in June, with the rate of job creation at the quickest pace since November 2019.

Dubai’s non-oil sector maintained its growth in June, with an uptick in new jobs supporting the sector as the emirate continues to show its consistent rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growth in activity, however, slowed down owing to a weak rise in sales and shortages in supply, IHS Markit’s Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index showed on Sunday.

The seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 51 from 51.6 in June, a second straight month of decline but still above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Renewed efforts to create jobs were made in June, with the rate of job creation at the quickest pace since November 2019.

Businesses were also more optimistic on future output, with the degree for this positivity for the next 12 months the strongest since September 2020.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com