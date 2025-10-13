UAE jobs: Flexible work hours attract Emiratis to private sector careers

Flexible work models could play a crucial role in encouraging more Emiratis to join the private sector, according to industry experts and job seekers. Many graduates perceive private-sector jobs as demanding longer hours compared to government roles, making flexibility a critical factor in career choice.

Speaking during the third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival (RAKJIF 2025), Sultan Khalifa Al Ali, Interim Group Chief Human Resource Officer at RAKBANK, said providing flexible schedules can make private-sector roles more attractive. “Offering options such as four-hour, six-hour, or eight-hour contracts allows graduates to balance career ambitions with personal commitments,” he said.

Al Ali added that structured training programmes, development plans, and professional certifications are essential in equipping Emirati graduates with the skills needed for long-term career growth. He also noted that such events help bridge the gap between academic qualifications and the skills demanded by employers, particularly in fields such as IT and finance.

He pointed out that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, are reshaping career trajectories. “Involving graduates in digital transformation projects builds future-ready talent and allows them to contribute to the country’s ongoing modernization,” he said.

For job seekers like Maha Waheed, the event provided valuable exposure to potential employers but revealed gaps in certain fields. “I graduated about a year ago and found out about the festival through TikTok,” said Waheed, who majored in nursing . “There were many companies from business, IT, and engineering, but not many hospitals looking for nurses.”

Waheed said she welcomed the growing focus on flexible hours among employers. “Many people prefer government jobs because of the shorter shifts, but now that private companies are offering flexible work, it really helps make them more appealing,” she said.

She added that companies could do more to communicate directly with Emirati applicants. “Sometimes we send our CVs to different emirates but don’t get replies. Even a simple response would make a big difference,” she said.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said this year’s edition aimed to strengthen Emiratisation across sectors while connecting graduates with meaningful employment opportunities. “We have many bright young people graduating, but finding that first opportunity can be difficult,” she said. “As Ras Al Khaimah continues to diversify, ensuring our youth are engaged in the workforce will be vital for the future.”

Ridge said future editions will also focus on helping those already employed but without university degrees to access education and career development opportunities. “The goal is to connect employers and job seekers in ways that combine opportunity with learning,” she added.

AI in shaping careers

Artificial intelligence also featured prominently in discussions at the event. During a panel titled “Applications of AI: Exploring Alternative Career Trajectories,” Professor Giuseppe Ugazio, Chair in Behavioural Philanthropy and Finance at the University of Geneva, urged universities to rethink their teaching models to keep pace with AI’s growing influence.

“When we outsource skills such as writing or drawing to machines, we risk losing something essential at the cognitive level,” Ugazio said, emphasising the importance of critical thinking and creativity. “AI will always be faster and have more data. Our role is to ask the right questions and interpret the answers.”

The third edition of RAKJIF brought together more than 2,000 Emirati students and job seekers. Launched in 2023, the festival is a flagship initiative of the Al Qasimi Foundation, held annually in collaboration with government and private partners to connect Emirati talent with employers through interviews, workshops, and internships.