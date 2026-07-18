Instead of fearing AI disruption, UAE youth are using it to adapt and shape their careers

The professional workspace is transforming at breakneck speed with artificial intelligence reshaping industries and the green transition creating new sectors.

Nearly 40 per cent of core job skills are expected to change by 2030, according to The Future of Jobs Report 2025, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Yet, rather than viewing this disruption with alarm, the younger generation in the UAE is treating it as an opportunity to pivot, adapt, and build careers on their own terms.

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Razan Bashiti, CEO of Injaz UAE, a non-profit organisation, has spent two decades working with young people across the country.

What she has observed gives her reason for optimism. "The skills that hold their value in that kind of environment are judgement, adaptability, and the ability to work through problems that don't come with a clear playbook," she said. "That is what a 2026 graduate needs most, whether they are coming out of high school or university."

Her comments came just days after the United Nations observed World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship. Razan pointed to Injaz's programme, where students build their own enterprises, step into roles like CEO and CFO, and pitch to real investors before they graduate. Several student teams even took their ideas to Shark Tank Dubai this year and secured investment.

"What stands out to me most is how comfortable this generation has become with pivoting and trying again,” she said. “I regularly watch students get tough feedback on an idea, rework it overnight, and come back stronger the next day. That instinct to treat a setback as useful information rather than a stopping point is one of the most encouraging things about this generation."

Human advantage

As AI tools become more sophisticated, some people expect language skills and communication to lose their value. Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS, said the opposite is true.

"AI can now translate languages in seconds, and communication technology continues to advance at remarkable speed,” he said. “Yet one thing remains unchanged – meaningful human connection still depends on our ability to think critically, exercise judgement, communicate clearly, and build trusted relationships," he said.

Omar emphasised that English proficiency is becoming more important, not less, as it remains the primary language of business, research, and cross-cultural collaboration.

"Employers across the UAE are looking for more than technical competence or grammatical accuracy," he said. "They want graduates who can listen actively, collaborate across cultures, articulate ideas with confidence, simplify complex concepts, and adapt their communication style for different audiences."

Employment

Bridging the gap between the classroom and the workplace is a priority for institutions across the UAE. Hayder Almazraqchi, Careers Advice and Guidance Manager at the University of Birmingham Dubai, thinks universities must do more than teach.

"As the UAE builds a knowledge-based economy, the message to young people is clear – your degree gets you started, but adaptability keeps you relevant," he said. "We embed employability from day one by connecting students with industry, building digital fluency across disciplines, and developing the critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving skills that transcend any single job title."

The call to action extends beyond educators. Muhammad Abdulrahman, Vice President of Empowerment Services at Maximus Gulf, said that employers must play their part. "With nearly 40 per cent of core job skills expected to change by 2030, investing in knowledge, continuous learning, and adaptability is no longer optional…it's essential," he said. "A job changes more than one person's life. It uplifts families, stabilises communities, and fuels economic growth."

Similarly, Amel Chadli, President of the Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, said that skills development is important. "Across the Gulf, demand for expertise in electrification, automation, and digital energy is growing rapidly," she said.

As this year the UN marks World Youth Skills Day under the theme 'Skills for a Shared Future', it is clear that the next generation in the UAE is leading the change and not waiting for it.