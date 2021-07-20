Expect more future-proof jobs soon in UAE: Tech firms
Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook were named partners of the programme.
The National Programme for Coders will create new jobs in the UAE and also help establish a skilled workforce critical to the growth of the digital economy, according to global technology giants.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently launched the programme to accelerate the development of the country’s talent and expertise in the sector. It seeks to train and attract 100,000 coders and establish 1,000 digital companies in five years.
Shukri Eid, managing director of Cisco Gulf region, said this collaboration with the government will fast-track the national digitisation, create new jobs, and transform sectors across public and private domains.
“We believe that stimulating innovation and establishing a skilled workforce is critical for the growth of the digital economy, and with it, the creation of a more inclusive future. Owing to the efforts of the government, the UAE is already well-positioned in terms of digital readiness. This initiative illustrates an ongoing commitment to future-proof both job roles and the economy,” he said.
Ahmad Alkhallafi, managing director of HPE UAE, said the US major will provide its global expertise and regional knowledge of the market to train and recruit individuals from around the globe to participate in the realisation of Dubai’s vision.
“We will also leverage the HPE Digital Life Garage, which was launched in Dubai by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, in July 2020, and was the first in a series of worldwide innovation hubs focused on transforming technology’s impact on society,” he said.
Alkhallafi noted that the National Programme for Coders will enhance the emirate’s position as a regional and global digital hub.
A Facebook spokesperson said the programme is set to build artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within the local communities and pave the way for a more developed AI ecosystem in the UAE, ultimately driving further economic diversity and fuelling the digital economy.
“We are committed to support the local digital economy and look forward to leveraging our expertise to connect with and empower UAE communities, develop and deploy AI capabilities that are safe, fair, transparent, and accountable to the public and most importantly create a positive impact on the world,” said the spokesperson.
