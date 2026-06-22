June 30 deadline for Emiratisation targets: Ministry warns against fake schemes

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reminded private companies that the deadline to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026 is June 30.

This rule, while applies to private companies with 50 or more employees, specifies that they must increase the number of Emirati citizens in skilled jobs by 1 per cent in the first half of the year. Furthermore, they must increase it by another 1 per cent in the second half, for a total of 2 percent by the end of the year

The ministry called on companies to benefit from the Nafis platform, which has a database of Emirati jobseekers covering a wide range specialisations enabling companies to find the qualified, trained professionals and specialists they need.

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Private sector partnership

The authority said that partnering with the private sector played a pivotal role in achieving meaningful progress on Emiratisation policies. It further highlighted that these policies are a fundamental pillar for achieving the UAE’s economic ambitions and will continue to move forward, remaining a national priority.

Moreover, MoHRE expressed its confidence in the ability of companies to comply with their obligations of meeting the necessary targets.

Companies that do well with their Emiratisation efforts can enjoy several benefits. These include being part of the 'Emiratisation Partners Club', which offers up to 80 per cent discounts on MoHRE service fees. They can also get priority in government contracts

However, companies that fail to meet the target will face penalties. Starting July 1, 2026, they will have to pay a financial contribution of Dh10,000 per month for each position they did not fill with a UAE citizen. This adds up to Dh120,000 a year.

Crackdown

The ministry warned against attempting to manipulate Emiratisation targets and resorting to ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes — which are considered a serious labour market violation. MoHRE highlighted its digital and field inspection system, noting that it can easily detect transgressions and violations. These will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law and applicable legislation.

The ministry also called on citizens and community members to play their part in supporting the government directives and reporting violations and negative practices that undermine Emiratisation policies. Transgressions can be reported by contacting the Call Centre at 600590000 or through the ministry’s application and website, which helps ensure the highest standards of privacy and responsiveness.