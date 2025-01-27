Dubai: Looking for a job? New portal for medical professionals eases hiring process

Healthcare professionals seeking opportunities in Dubai no longer need to search through multiple job sites or recruitment agencies. They can now take advantage of a newly launched platform by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The ‘Opportunities Platform’, unveiled at the Arab Health 2025 exhibition on Monday, aims to simplify the hiring process using advanced digital solutions.

The platform streamlines recruitment for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare specialists. It serves as a bridge, connecting job seekers with vacancies across hospitals and healthcare institutions in Dubai.

Dr Hisham Al Hammadi, director of health licensing at the DHA, explained that the portal integrates with the Sheryan system, providing a comprehensive solution for job postings and applications. “This platform showcases available vacancies in Dubai’s healthcare sector, enabling qualified professionals to identify and secure suitable opportunities,” said Dr Al Hammadi.

Simplifying hiring

The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and effort required for job searches and recruitment. It provides insights into the healthcare job market, including employment trends, empowering healthcare institutions and policymakers to make informed decisions.

“For job seekers, the process is straightforward. Applicants can browse postings, apply online, and filter opportunities based on their qualifications and experience,” said Dr Al Hammadi.

On the other hand, employers can manage job postings electronically, benefit from automated filtering of candidates, and generate detailed reports to address workforce needs. “Employers can list their vacancies and recruit the best talent from around the world,” he added.

Meeting Emiratisation goals

The Opportunities Platform's key objective is to support the UAE’s emiratisation strategy. It encourages the private healthcare sector to hire more Emirati professionals while also attracting international talent, strengthening Dubai as a hub for world-class medical care.

"The platform enhances Dubai's appeal to global experts while strengthening Emiratisation efforts in the private healthcare sector," said Dr Al Hammadi. In addition to its recruitment role, the portal assists investors in the healthcare sector by providing access to a robust pool of qualified professionals. It also identifies workforce gaps, allowing authorities to develop strategic plans to meet future demands driven by Dubai's rapidly growing population. "The launch of the Opportunities Platform marks a significant step in ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of global healthcare innovation while providing a seamless job search experience for aspiring professionals," said Dr Al Hammadi.