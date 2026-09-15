More than 2,100 Emiratis join real estate jobs in Dubai Land Department programme

More than 2,100 jobs were created in the real estate sector for Emiratis in the last three years, thanks to a programme created by the Dubai Land Department.

Between 2023 and 2026, DLD’s ‘Real Estate Empowerment Programme’ created more than 2,100 employment opportunities for UAE nationals, in an effort to support Emiratisation objectives and Dubai’s wider economic agenda.

Over the past three and a half years, DLD reported a notable increase in the number of Emiratis employed by real estate companies compared with the baseline recorded at its launch.

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The programme itself strengthened retention by supporting clearer career pathways and professional growth opportunities within participating companies, DLD said.

The ‘Real Estate Empowerment Programme’ was first launched in 2023 to attract and prepare Emiratis for employment within real estate companies through integrated pathways encompassing career awareness, job matching, practical training, and sustained support for professional development.

It was launched in collaboration between the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, DLD, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Nafis programme.

“The achievements of the past three and a half years represent a strategic milestone in a long-term journey to strengthen the presence of Emirati talent across one of Dubai’s most influential economic sectors,” DLD said.

The collaboration reflects the importance of aligning sector-specific initiatives with the UAE’s broader Emiratisation ecosystem, including the policies and enablers provided by the Ministry and the incentives offered through Nafis.

Together, these efforts have created a more supportive environment for attracting Emiratis to private-sector opportunities, while strengthening long-term retention and professional development.

This integration has also enhanced the sector’s capacity to attract national talent and expand diverse career pathways for Emiratis across a wide range of real estate disciplines.

A growing sector

This performance reflects the sustained expansion of Dubai’s real estate market, supported by growing real estate activity and its increasing contribution to GDP.

Dubai’s real estate sector grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, the Dubai Media Office reported earlier in July, with the sector generating around Dh26 billion in gross value-added.

During the first quarter, real estate contributed 11.2 per cent of Dubai’s gross domestic product, with overall GDP increasing 2.4 per cent.