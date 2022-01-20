Dubai jobs: Leading bank to hold walk-in interviews; salary up to Dh5,000

iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 month ago
A leading bank in the UAE is hiring sales officers for its credit cards and auto loans department, offering up to Dh5,000 salary plus other benefits.
The candidates applying for the job should have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and a minimum of 1-2 years of experience in selling credit cards, auto and personal loans, and insurance products in the UAE or their home country. Candidates holding a Bachelor degree will be preferred for the job.
The selected candidates will be offered Dh3,500 to Dh5,000 salary plus benefits and other incentives.
ALSO READ:
Walk-interviews for the sales executive jobs by the leading local bank will be held on January 21, 22 and 24 from 9.30am to 1.30pm at Moativ Employment Services, Masaood Tower 2, Office No 302, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.
A survey recently conducted by recruitment consultancy Robert Half revealed that nearly two-thirds – 65 per cent – of employees in the UAE are planning to look for a new role in the first six months of 2022, as the drive for higher salaries and better benefits takes hold.
According to the research, employees are feeling positive about their job prospects for 2022. In addition to the three in 10 – 31 per cent – workers who were seeking new roles at the end of 2021, 15 per cent will start their search for a new job with the new year. A further 19 per cent will look for a new role in Q2, which for many will follow an annual bonus payment.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
iPhone maker owns and operates outlets at the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and in Yas Mall
Jobs1 month ago
DHA looking to fill up several vacancies, including nurses, psychologist
Jobs1 month ago
Around 37 per cent of local firms said they don’t plan to revise the salaries of the employees next year
Jobs1 month ago
Career growth opportunities across various businesses and functions.
Jobs1 month ago
The first batch of Emirati employees are selected for a variety of positions within Majid Al Futtaim
Jobs1 month ago
The strategy focuses on 40 initiatives covering three main segments including talents, creatives and professionals.
Jobs1 month ago
The transport authority's stand at the 20th Careers UAE fair saw a huge footfall of visitors
Jobs1 month ago
Interviews will be conducted for all applicants
Jobs1 month ago