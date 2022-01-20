Dubai jobs: Leading bank to hold walk-in interviews; salary up to Dh5,000

Selected candidates will also be offered benefits and other incentives in addition to their wages

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 9:04 AM

A leading bank in the UAE is hiring sales officers for its credit cards and auto loans department, offering up to Dh5,000 salary plus other benefits.

The candidates applying for the job should have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and a minimum of 1-2 years of experience in selling credit cards, auto and personal loans, and insurance products in the UAE or their home country. Candidates holding a Bachelor degree will be preferred for the job.

The selected candidates will be offered Dh3,500 to Dh5,000 salary plus benefits and other incentives.

Walk-interviews for the sales executive jobs by the leading local bank will be held on January 21, 22 and 24 from 9.30am to 1.30pm at Moativ Employment Services, Masaood Tower 2, Office No 302, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

A survey recently conducted by recruitment consultancy Robert Half revealed that nearly two-thirds – 65 per cent – of employees in the UAE are planning to look for a new role in the first six months of 2022, as the drive for higher salaries and better benefits takes hold.

According to the research, employees are feeling positive about their job prospects for 2022. In addition to the three in 10 – 31 per cent – workers who were seeking new roles at the end of 2021, 15 per cent will start their search for a new job with the new year. A further 19 per cent will look for a new role in Q2, which for many will follow an annual bonus payment.

