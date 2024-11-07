Dubai jobs: Emirates continues hiring, adds 2,200 new employees

Emirates Group continued its recruitment drive in the first half of 2024-25, adding more than 2,200 new employees to its diverse workforce.

The group on Thursday revealed that it employed 114,610 staff at the end of the first half of 2024-25 compared to 112,406 employees at the end of the 2023-24 financial year, an increase of nearly two per cent.

The number of employees at Emirates Group has increased by more than 5,600 when compared to the first half of last year when it employed 108,996 staff.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Emirates and dnata have ongoing recruitment drives to support their future requirements,” the group said in a statement on Thursday during the release of its H1 results.

The Emirates Group on Thursday reported its best-ever half-year financial performance, posting a profit before tax of Dh10.4 billion, surpassing its record profit before tax for the same period last year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group said profits will be reinvested “to look after employees” among other projects and initiatives.

“The group’s strong profitability enables us to make the investments necessary for our continued success. We’re investing billions of dollars to bring new products and services to the market for our customers; to implement advanced technologies and other innovation projects to drive growth; and to look after our employees who work hard every day to ensure our customers’ safety and satisfaction,” said Sheikh Ahmed. As reported by Khaleej Times in June, Emirates Group announced a 4 per cent increase in basic salary for its employees following record profit during the last financial year to reward its employees. It also awarded employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salaries in June. Emirates, flydubai and other UAE carriers embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive after the Covid-19 pandemic as the aviation sector rebounded very strongly. Most of the airlines have reached or crossed their pre-pandemic figures. Emirates Airlines continued to expand its network and increase connectivity options through its Dubai hub in the first half of 2024-25. It increased scheduled flights to 8 cities – Amsterdam, Cebu, Clark, Luanda, Lyon, Madrid, Manila and Singapore. ALSO READ: