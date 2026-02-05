Dubai's DIFC creates over 4,100 jobs as workforce hits 50,200 in 2025

Companies in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) created 4,122 new jobs in 2025, bringing the total workforce in the free zone to 50,200, up from 46,078 at the end of the previous year as it continued to attract new companies.

The financial free zone added 2,525 new registered companies, bringing the total to 8,844. Gross new company registrations exceeded 2,000 for the first time. It also added 1,677 new firms in artificial intelligence, fintech and innovation.

The number of active registered companies in the free zone has more than doubled over the past three years, rising from 4,377 in 2022 to 8,844 last year. Financial and innovation companies grew 28 per cent to 2,776. Non-financial firms rose 28 per cent to 6,068.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

In terms of geographical distribution, the Middle East and Asia accounted for 51 per cent of financial registrations, followed by 17 per cent from the UK, 9 per cent from the US, 8 per cent from Europe and 15 per cent from other countries and regions.

“2025 was an excellent year for the DIFC. We delivered strong organic growth and achieved another year of record-breaking results. Of course, such results have further contributed to the unconsolidated position of DIFC as an undisputed regional financial centre in the region, and a significant contributor to the growth and development of the Dubai economy, especially in the financial service sector,” said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.

The number of firms regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) reached 1,052 last year, including over 500 wealth and asset management firms, 290-plus banks and capital market companies, 135-plus insurance and reinsurance companies, and over 70 brokerage firms.

The financial free zone is also home to the largest ecosystem supporting family businesses, including 1,289 family businesses, over 600 firms supporting family businesses and 1,115 foundations.

1.7m sqft of new office space

The Dubai International Financial Centre’s net profit rose 28 per cent to Dh1.48 billion in 2025, while combined revenues increased 20 per cent to Dh2.13 billion. Operating profit was up 9 per cent at Dh1.45 billion. Total assets stood at Dh21.2 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Data showed that DIFC commercial occupancy reached 100 per cent, and 95 per cent when including third-party buildings. Its Business Centre, Gate Village and Gate District also saw 100 per cent occupancy. Gate Avenue’s occupancy grew 4.2 per cent to 99 per cent as it recorded 16.4 million visitors, up 24 per cent.

“We are very keen to really develop new office spaces. We will be putting DIFC Square in the market in February 2026, adding roughly 600,000 square feet of office space, followed by the Innovation Two tower, which is roughly going to add around 203,000 square feet in August this year. And then Immersive Tower by DIFC will be released in July 2027, adding 630,000 sqft of commercial GFSA,” said Essa Kazim during a media briefing.

“In total, we will provide around 1.7 million square feet of office space in the next 2 or 3 years. And that will also be complemented by the DIFC Zabeel District,” he concluded.