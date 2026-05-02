UAE jobs: Alhind group to hire for 300 posts, walk-in interview on May 3

Alhind Group, headquartered in India, will be hiring for more than 300 roles in a massive recruitment drive. According to the company, the hiring will be done through walk-in interviews that to be held at the Alhind Tower in the Al Khan area of Sharjah on Sunday, May 3.

Last week, it was announced that the Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd had secured a key contract to provide passport, consular and visa services for the Indian missions in UAE and Sri Lanka. For over a decade, the group has been operating government-approved centres across major Indian cities—one of only four agencies certified to provide these services. Alhind won the contract by submitting the lowest financial bid among the four shortlisted companies.

The walk-in interviews to hire for the posts will take place between 9am and 1:30pm and all job seekers with a valid UAE residence visa are encouraged to apply. Candidates are being recruited for the roles of submission officers and counter staff, and fresh graduates are encouraged to apply.

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Other open roles include that of senior managers, branch heads, operations managers and operations executives. For these positions, previous experience in consular services is preferred. Interested job seekers are advised to bring their updated CVs as well as copies of their passports, residence visas, and educational certificates. Candidates are also encouraged to arrive early, as large turnouts are expected.

In the UAE, the company will operate more than 16 offices for consular services across all seven emirates. The walk-in interviews on Sunday will be recruiting for all these 16 locations, meaning successful candidates could be placed anywhere in the country depending on operational needs.

Alhind is expected to start their services on July 1 and the company’s chairman Mohammed Haris T told Khaleej Times that they will enforce a unified, all-inclusive fee structure charging just Dh19 above the mandated embassy costs to keep the rates affordable.

As per the agreement with the Indian embassy, Alhind will offer the following key services: