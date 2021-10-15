British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year

Airline appeals to a broad range of people to apply to create a diverse crew workforce

British Airways has announced that it is recruiting more cabin crew staff as the aviation sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline has asked a broad range of people to apply for jobs to create a diverse crew workforce.

Crew members will be able to earn up to £28,000 (more than Dh141,000) a year with flying/duty pay and a tax-free subsistence allowance, as well as generous company benefits.

Candidates can apply for jobs through the British Airways careers site.

The airline has already contacted people in the company’s existing talent pools, which holds the details of people who left the business last year but have expressed an interest in returning to the airline when vacancies arise.

Airlines are hiring as the aviation sector recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE’s largest carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, recently announced hiring 4,500 crew members and other airport supporting staff in the coming months as their route network expands and reaches closer to the pre-pandemic level.

The London-headquartered airline said applications are now open, and assessments will take place throughout November. It will fast-track its recruitment schedules with the hope of getting people in for its first training courses in January to enable them to take to the skies by March 2022.

The British carrier, however, didn’t disclose how many crew members it would recruit.

“Everyone is welcome at British Airways; we have an opportunity to give people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to see the world and help shape the future of our airline. We know that people are looking for the first step in their career or a complete career change. We will value the skills and experience they will bring to the role to help serve our customers,” said Sean Doyle, chairman and CEO of British Airways.

“After 18 long months of closed or restricted borders across the world, we finally see a demand for travel return as countries start to open up and ease their restrictions. This means that we can finally get back to doing what we do best – flying our customers around the world. As we look ahead to next summer, we are excited to start welcoming brilliant new people and former colleagues back to the British Airways family,” said Doyle.