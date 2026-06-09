'In UAE, job means visa, schooling': Are expenses making you stay in current role?

As living costs continue to rise, many UAE employees are choosing stability over career advancement, with financial pressures making job changes feel increasingly risky.

A recent US survey by MyPerfectResume, found that nearly 69 per cent of respondents said financial pressure influences their decision to stay in their current role.

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HR professionals and employees in the UAE say the trend resonates strongly with the realities of life in the Emirates, where a job often represents far more than a monthly salary.

For Mihai Rusu (name changed), a Moldovan sales executive in Dubai, financial considerations play a significant role in his decision to stay put. While he values his work and job security, he says everyday expenses are becoming harder to ignore.

“Financial pressure is a major reason why I stay in my current job. The cost of living has gone up noticeably over the past few years, while salaries and allowances have not always kept pace,” he said.

He noted that many expatriates are working harder simply to maintain their current lifestyle and believes stronger housing and transport support would help ease employee concerns.

Wasim Ahmed who works in the media, echoed similar concerns, although he stressed that passion for work remains important.

“I am passionate about my job. Salary is the first consideration though, but I strongly feel about the work that I do,” he said.

He added that employers should review housing and transport allowances to better reflect inflation and the rising cost of living in the UAE.

Why employees are thinking twice before changing jobs

According to Aws Ismail, General Manager at Marc Ellis in Dubai, financial caution is reshaping how people approach career decisions.

“In the UAE a job isn’t only income. It’s your visa, your family’s residency, your children’s school place,” he said.

Because so much is tied to employment, many residents carefully weigh the risks of changing jobs. Ismail believes this is less about loyalty and more about caution, with many professionals delaying career moves even when they are ready for growth.

“The conversation has quietly changed from ‘where do I want to go’ to ‘what can I afford to risk’,” he said.

He explained that professionals are increasingly choosing stability over opportunity, accepting counteroffers or postponing career moves that could otherwise help them progress.

Jessie Joy, Head of HR and Administration at Magnitude Creative in Abu Dhabi, says she has witnessed the same shift firsthand.

She noted that professionals who once moved readily for a better title or exciting opportunity are now scrutinising potential employers far more closely.

“Today’s talent isn't just looking for a paycheck; they’re demanding predictability,” she said.

Joy recalled a recent case where a strong candidate withdrew from a job offer at the last moment because it felt safer to remain in her current role for a few more months.

The hidden cost of staying put

While financial caution may help employees feel secure, experts warn it can also create unintended consequences.

Joy said she is seeing talented professionals hesitate to pursue new challenges, move into different functions or join smaller organisations with strong growth potential.

“They stay put because it is financially safer, even if they have mentally checked out,” she said.

She warned that when employees become too risk-averse, innovation and creativity within organisations can suffer.

Ismail agrees that employers should not mistake retention for engagement.

“Retention built on caution can look just like real engagement, right until your best person receives one good offer,” he said.

Both experts argue that salary alone is not enough to retain talent. Instead, companies need to focus on transparent career progression, employee development, flexibility and meaningful support for families.

“People rarely leave a role where they’re genuinely growing,” Ismail said.

Joy believes employers must move beyond simply preventing resignations and focus on building stronger workplace relationships.

“Are we giving them a reason to stay with commitment rather than fear?” she said.