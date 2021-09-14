Amazon to hire 125,000 more ground workers in United States
The new jobs will be in transportation and e-commerce "fulfillment" — the picking, packing and shipping of goods.
Amazon announced plans on Tuesday to hire 125,000 more workers in the United States as it broadens its logistical footprint amid strong e-commerce growth during the pandemic.
The new jobs will be in transportation and e-commerce “fulfillment” — the picking, packing and shipping of goods. The roles will offer a starting wage of more than $18 an hour, Amazon said.
