AI-system to handle UAE work permit applications, reduce human intervention

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched an artificial intelligence-powered system, 'Eye', that automates the processing of work permit applications and significantly reduces the need for human intervention "except in exceptional cases".

The system uses an AI Agent to verify documents such as personal photos, passports, and academic certificates, ensuring their accuracy and authenticity. By analysing and cross-checking information automatically, it streamlines administrative procedures, accelerates approvals, and minimises human error.

MoHRE unveiled the system during its participation at Gitex Global 2025, describing it as a major step forward in applying AI to government services.

MoHRE currently issues 13 types of work permits to establishments registered with the Ministry, depending on the nature of employment. These permits are a legal requirement for anyone seeking to work in the UAE.

As per the UAE Labour Law, it is illegal for an individual to work in the UAE without a valid work permit issued by MoHRE. Similarly, employers are prohibited from recruiting or employing any worker without obtaining the necessary permit.

Applicants are required to submit several documents, including a passport with at least six months' validity, passport-sized photographs, an entry permit, a copy of the employment contract, and attested educational certificates if applicable. Additional requirements include the results of a medical screening and company documents from the employer, such as a valid trade licence and establishment card.

By integrating AI into this process, MoHRE aims to make document verification and permit issuance faster, more accurate, and more efficient, in line with the UAE’s wider push toward smart government services.