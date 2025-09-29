Abu Dhabi Police announce job opportunities for citizens

Abu Dhabi Police have announced new job vacancies for UAE citizens.

The department made the announcement on Monday, September 29, morning, and also listed the requirements that applicants must meet to be hired.

Requirements

The applicant must have passed the foundational and specialized courses of the National Service Program.

The applicant must be between 18 and 35 years old.

The height of the applicant must be at least 160cm.

The jobs are only open to citizens of the UAE.

The applicant must have a high school diploma or higher.

The applicant must pass medical tests and interviews required for the job.

How to apply

Interested applicants can scan a QR code which takes them to a smart recruitment platform, where they can go through with the application process.

Dubai Police

Last week, Dubai Police announced job opportunities for Emirati citizens as well, at the careers exhibition, Ru'ya, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Some of the positions available were ‘Cadet Pilot’ and ‘University Lieutenant Pilot’ for the Dubai Police Air Wing. The requirements were similar — minimum 18 years of age, high school diploma or higher, and UAE citizen.