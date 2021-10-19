- EVENTS
It's BBQ Season!
Cooler weather calls for outdoor fun and food trips and activities
October is slowly fading away, and that means one thing. Winter is coming, and it is barbecue season in the UAE.
With beautiful weather that we are mighty blessed with during the winter months in this region, outdoor activities are set to take pace. Barbecue weather also means gearing up with every tool kit needed and required, to leave no room for any dampener when the time arises.
So, how do we get started? From choosing the right grill stand, to the tool sets for grilling and cooking, to fuel the grill - there is plenty to plan and prepare. From the most basic to the most advanced, the options are staggering. Sometimes, overwhelming too. But with the right focus and specifications in mind, this can be tackled in no time.
We are listing out an essential must-have items to get set, be ready and go for it!
ProQ Frontier Charcoal BBQ Smoker - version 4.0 (2019)
Amazon Basics Gas Grill BBQ Cover, Black
Campmate Gua BBQ Tools BBQ-03M-05B
Weber Premium Gloves, Black